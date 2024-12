Uusi rakentamislaki voimaan 1.1.2025

The project company Arctial is launching a feasibility study – the aim is to produce low carbon aluminum in the Kruunuportti area 4.12.2024 09:38:50 EET | Press release

The Kruunuportti industrial area in Kokkola has once again drawn international interest. The international industrial, energy and climate tech companies Rio Tinto, Mitsubishi Corporation, Vargas and Finnish Industry Investment Ltd (Tesi) have set up a project company called Arctial to conduct a feasibility study on building a low carbon aluminum production plant in Kokkola.