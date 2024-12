Työpaikkaselvityksen voi tehdä myös etänä

Social assistance for the extra food expenses caused by coeliac disease will soon be available to low-income individuals 10.12.2024 09:07:45 EET | Press release

Starting from March 2025, an additional EUR 38 per month can be accepted under the Kela social assistance scheme as the additional food expenses caused by coeliac disease. This amount will apply to each family member with coeliac disease who is 16 or older.