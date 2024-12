Suomeen sijoitetaan uusi yhteiseurooppalainen supertietokone ja EU:n tekoälytehdas

New digital twin helps plan shipping routes and green areas 13.11.2024 10:13:11 EET | Press release

CSC has been selected to lead a project developing a new digital twin. TerraDT will model the impacts of glaciers, sea ice, vegetation and aerosol particles, among other things, on the Earth's climate. The digital twin will bring concrete tools to decision-making at the local level – where should we plan shipping routes or parks? The project will use the LUMI supercomputer extensively.