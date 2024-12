Kutsu medialle: Suomen Pankin tiedotustilaisuus 17.12.2024 Suomen talouden näkymistä

October 2024 sees housing loan drawdowns picking up from the previous year 29.11.2024 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Finnish households drew down new housing loans (owner-occupied and buy-to-let mortgages) in October 2024 to a total of EUR 1.4 billion, an increase of 21.5% from October last year and an increase of 8.4% from October 2022. Housing loan drawdowns remained below the long-term average level, however, and were 14.8% lower in October 2024 than the average level taken out in October in 2011–2023. Drawdowns of new owner-occupied housing loans in October 2024 totalled EUR 1.2 billion, an increase of 21% from October a year earlier. Drawdowns of buy-to-let mortgages amounted to EUR 127 million, up 27% from October 2023. The average interest rate on new housing loan drawdowns stood at 3.44% in October. The interest rates fell for both owner-occupied and buy-to-let mortgages. The average interest rate on owner-occupied housing loans was 3.43% in October, and the average interest on buy-to-let mortgages was slightly higher, at 3.56%. Both average rates have dropped by 1.3 percentage points from th