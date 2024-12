Helsingin junat palaavat Turun keskustaan 15.12.

VR has set ambitious science-based targets for reducing emissions: net-zero to be reached by 2040 11.11.2024 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has verified VR’s near-term target and long-term targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The targets are aligned with the level of reduction needed to limit global warming to 1.5°C. VR aims for reducing half of its emissions during the next seven years and reaching net-zero emissions by 2040.