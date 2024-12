Puhtaan siirtymän teollisia investointihankkeita käynnistymässä, näkymät seuraaville vuosille varovaisen positiivisia

Cautiously positive news from the deep tech sector: growth in funding volumes, encouraging outlook for the coming year 14.11.2024 00:02:31 EET | Press release

A recent study by Tesi (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd) shows that the availability of financing for Finnish deep tech companies has improved compared to last year. A few top Finnish companies are well on their way to becoming market leaders in their field, and there are many new entrants in the deal flow of investors. However, the outlook is clouded by a higher bankruptcy rate and lagging of later-stage investments.