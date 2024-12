Varhan puhepalvelu- ja asiakaspalvelujärjestelmien kilpailutuksen voittajaksi on valittu Elisa Oyj

Europe’s top young musicians join forces with healthcare and technology pioneers in Turku 13.12.2024 09:30:00 EET | Press release

For over twenty years, Prof. emer. Seppo Soinila has been leading pioneering research at Turku University Hospital into music’s contribution to healing injured brains. Soinila’s group has been affiliated into Academy of Finland Centre of Excellence in Music, Mind, Body and Brain.