Tila- ja asuntojaosto vuokrasi Länsi-Espoon lukiolle tilat Ruukintieltä

Espoo to celebrate New Year in Tapiola with a unique video and sound installation “Window to the Future” 12.12.2024 15:27:51 EET | Press release

A large-scale, community-oriented New Year’s Eve event will once again be organised for residents in Espoo. The shared celebration will be held around Tapiola’s Kulttuuriaukio Square, and the main attraction will be a video and sound installation projected onto the façade of the Espoo Cultural Centre on the side of square, bringing both imagination and the building itself to life. Every year, the City of Espoo aims to organise inspiring, community-oriented and sustainable events for all Espoo residents to take part in and celebrate the coming year together.