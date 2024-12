Kela ei aloita Tuike-perhekuntoutuksen kokeilua

The kela.fi pages on social assistance have been updated based on feedback from customers and partner organisations 16.12.2024 09:48:26 EET | Press release

Kela has been reworking the content on kela.fi over the past year. The updated pages on social assistance are now ready for publication. Work on the pages has included streamlining the content and improving the clarity. Subjects that customers find complicated are now explained even more clearly.