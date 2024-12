Pohjois-Carolinan kuvernööri Roy Cooper juhlisti puhtaan energian ja talouskehityksen saavutuksia Kempowerin tehtaalla Durhamissa

Congratulations to Kempower customers Osprey, Be.EV, Sainsbury's and Mer for being named among the UK's top-rated charging networks 29.11.2024 09:30:00 EET | Press release

A Zapmap survey revealing UK EV drivers’ top-rated charging networks lists four of Kempower’s customers in the rankings. Osprey and Be.EV are rated among the top five in the large rapid/ultra-rapid network category, with Mer rated among the top five in the medium rapid/ultra-rapid network category and Sainsbury’s named the ‘Up-and-coming network’ winner.