Betolarin uusi vähähiilinen ruiskubetoniratkaisu tuotantokäyttöön Outokummun Kemin kaivoksessa

Betolar accelerates circular economy with AI 27.11.2024 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The materials technology company Betolar based in Kannonkoski is accelerating the circular economy with its artificial intelligence-assisted sidestream analysis method. Sidestreams refer to all materials and energy generates as various wastes in industrial processes, in addition to the end product itself, and which are not used in the production of the main product.