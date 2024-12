TE-toimiston työlupapalvelut siirtyvät Maahanmuuttovirastoon 1.1.2025

Decision-making on asylum applications from Syrians paused by Finnish Immigration Service 10.12.2024 14:01:16 EET | Press release

The Finnish Immigration Service decided on Monday morning, 9 December 2024, to pause its decision-making on asylum applications from Syrian citizens because of the changed security situation caused by the change of regime in Syria. The Finnish Immigration Service is reviewing its country of origin information about the area to allow decision-making to restart.