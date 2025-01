Mediakutsu iAreenaan 6.2. - Teemana: Senioreiden talous- ja digitaidot

Ilmarinen's return on investment rose to 7.4 per cent, solvency strengthened and cost efficiency improved 25.10.2024 13:02:33 EEST | Tiedote

Ilmarinen's return on investment in the period January–September was 7.4 per cent, or EUR 4.4 billion. Investment assets rose to EUR 62.9 billion and solvency capital to EUR 14 billion. Cost effectiveness continued to improve and is reflected in lower premiums for customers.