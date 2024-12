Suomen talouskasvu käynnistyy hitaasti

Euro area inflation is stabilising to the target – Interest rate cuts will support growth in the economy 17.12.2024 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The inflation rate for the euro area is now more clearly starting to stabilise at the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target. The ECB Governing Council’s decision, at its December meeting, to further ease monetary policy was spurred by the falling inflation rate and the weaker growth in the economy than was forecast earlier.