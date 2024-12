Kelan palvelupiste Sallassa korvataan muilla palveluilla – palvelua saa jatkossakin Virtu-palvelupisteessä

Kela’s Malmi service point closed during holiday season 18.12.2024 13:05:00 EET | Press release

Kela’s Malmi service point will be closed between 24 December 2024 and 7 January 2025. The nearest service points in Itäkeskus, Kamppi and Tikkurila will be open on weekdays from 9.00–12.00. Almost all Kela-related matters can be handled online or over the phone.