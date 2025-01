Kansallisgallerian museot keräsivät yleisöä ennätyksiin asti

Remix the Archive gives artworks from the Finnish National Gallery's collection a new form through generative art 19.9.2024 11:15:00 EEST | Press release

The ten shortlisted artworks selected for the Finnish National Gallery’s generative art competition Combine24, will be on display from 20 September to 26 October 26, 2024, in Vallila Helsinki. The selected artworks were revealed to the public in early August, after an anonymous selection process. The artworks offer ten different perspectives into the Finnish National Gallery’s collection, which has been released under a CC0 license. The public are able to vote for their favourite artwork online.