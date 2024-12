Aurora-konserttisarjan kevät lupaa klassikoita ja kokeilevaa musiikkia

Katedraali soi! Week Begins with Cellist Senja Rummukainen’s Solo Performance in Turku Cathedral 18.12.2024 11:51:17 EET | Press release

The Katedraali soi! week’s opening concert will take place on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 7 PM, featuring the exceptionally talented Finnish cellist Senja Rummukainen. The concert is produced by the Turku Music Festival.