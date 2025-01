Vuonna 2024 EMMAn vaikuttavasta tarjonnasta nautti yli 140 000 kävijää

EMMA receives a significant donation from the Danish New Carlsberg Foundation: Poul Gernes’ artwork series added to the museum’s collection 20.11.2024 09:15:00 EET | Press release

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art has received a donation from the New Carlsberg Foundation to acquire a series of paintings by the Danish visual artist Poul Gernes. The donation of 2.5 million Danish kroner (approximately €330,000), has enabled the purchase of this multi-part artwork, which will be showcased at EMMA in 2025, marking the artist’s centenary.