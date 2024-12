HUSin yhtymähallitus kokoontuu 30.12.2024

Study: Only one of two HIV drugs of the same type reduces cholesterol and causes weight loss – possible cause found in the small intestine 20.12.2024 09:17:24 EET | Press release

In a study that has attracted international attention, Kai Kauppinen, – a physician specialising in internal medicine – conducted a study to investigate the reasons why two HIV medicines of the same type affect cholesterol and weight in different ways. The results indicate that the cause may be changes in the villi of the small intestine.