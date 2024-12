Vuosi vaihtuu -show vuoden päästä Oulussa

Open Call for the Oulu2026 European Capital of Culture programme begins 2.9.2024 13:30:55 EEST | Tiedote

Oulu, together with 39 municipalities, will be the European Capital of Culture in 2026. Oulu2026 is now launching an open call, inviting local communities and individuals to contribute to the programme. The call, which runs until the end of August 2025, will see decisions on programme proposals made every four months.