Anna Rokka: Yötuuli, HAM galleria 24.1.–9.3.2025

Renovated Finlandia Hall features 70 artworks and new public artwork by Kimmo Schroderus 2.1.2025 10:05:00 EET | Press release

HAM Helsinki Art Museum has curated a collection of works equivalent to a mid-sized art exhibition for Finlandia Hall as well as a new public artwork by sculptor Kimmo Schroderus. Finlandia Hall will be opened to the public on 4 January 2025.