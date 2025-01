Suomen kansallismuseo käynnistää kausityöntekijöiden rekrytoinnin

The National Museum of Finland launches a repatriation to Benin 4.11.2024 11:00:01 EET | Press release

The National Museum of Finland is preparing to return a kataklé, a ceremonial royal stool which was received into the museum´s collections in 1939, to the Republic of Benin. Preparations for the repatriation will be on the agenda during the visit of Benin’s Foreign Minister, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, to Finland from 4–5 November 2024.