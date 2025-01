Kirjojen tarinoita ja elämän syviä kysymyksiä

Donation amounts increased in the Christmas collection of the Lutheran parishes in the capital region 2.1.2025 16:51:44 EET | Press release

The traditional Christmas collection of the Evangelical Lutheran parishes of Espoo, Helsinki, Kauniainen and Vantaa helped thousands of people living in low-income households. As Christmas is traditionally a time for giving, several parishes received more gift cards and gifts than in previous years. A warm thank you to all donors!