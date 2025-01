Presidentti Stubb isännöi Itämeren alueen Nato-jäsenmaiden huippukokouksen Helsingissä

Presidential couple to Poland to commemorate 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation 8.1.2025 14:51:31 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 2/2025 8 January 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, accompanied by his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, will attend the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in Oświęcim, Poland, on Monday 27 January 2025. All survivors of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp have been invited to the commemoration, which will take place at the Auschwitz II-Birkenau site, now a museum. The ceremony will also be attended by several heads of state and government and a large number of invited guests. President Stubb’s party also includes Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz.