Turun musiikkijuhlat kutsuu yleisönsä olemaan läsnä

Spring Aurora concert series promises classics and experimental music 19.12.2024 15:32:03 EET | Press release

The spring season of the concert series that has moved from WAM to the Turku Music Festival is now announced. There are core works of classical music, but also more experimental repertoire. The spring programme is curated by composer Lauri Mäntysaari. All concerts are free of charge and take place in the main hall of Art House Turku.