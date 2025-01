Apetit tutki markkinoiden rypsi- ja rapsiöljyjen makuprofiileja – makuerot selkeitä

The nutritional recommendations emphasize a plant-based diet – plant protein BlackGrain is used to improve the characteristics of food products 22.11.2024 10:30:00 EET | Press release

The significance of plant-based diet is emphasized in nutritional recommendations. Adding vegetables to the diet is recommended for both health and environmental reasons. The amount of Finnish plant proteins could be increased considerably. The BlackGrain From Yellow Fields® plant protein answers to the recommended need. BlackGrain is an innovative food ingredient processed from turnip rape and rapeseed.