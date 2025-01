CET Peter Sarlin tekee mittavan lahjoituksen Suomen tekoälytutkimuksen vahvistamiseksi – 13 uutta professuuria suomalaisiin yliopistoihin ja ELLIS-instituuttiin

Two Finnish 6G professors awarded prestigious IEEE Fellow honour 13.1.2025 06:56:00 EET | Tiedote

Professors Aarno Pärssinen and Mika Ylianttila from the University of Oulu have received significant international recognition. The world's leading professional organization for advancing technology, IEEE, has awarded them the title of IEEE Fellow. It is awarded to individuals who have made particularly significant contributions to the development of technology worldwide. Both Pärssinen and Ylianttila work on the 6G Flagship program.