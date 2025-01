Lundell toimittaa Tampereen Uumen-hotellin pienhuoneet

Aulis Lundell and Moomin Characters present MOOMIN by Liune gliding door selection at Naantali Housing Fair 14.7.2022 09:01:00 EEST | Press release

Construction materials company Aulis Lundell Oy and Moomin Characters Oy Ltd have signed an international licensing agreement covering a MOOMIN by Liune gliding door selection. MOOMIN by Liune doors will be presented for the first time on 15 July at the Naantali Housing Fair.