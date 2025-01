Kelan pääjohtajaksi haastatellaan seitsemän hakijaa

A joint service point for the City of Seinäjoki, the South Ostrobothnia wellbeing services county and Kela will open on Kalevankatu on 3 February 22.1.2025 10:00:00 EET | Press release

A new joint service point for the City of Seinäjoki, the South Ostrobothnia wellbeing services county and Kela will open at Kalevankatu 17 on 3 February. Customers will then be able to access adult social work services, employment services and social welfare services in one place.