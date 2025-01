Hakemusmaksu paransi kansainvälisten hakijoiden laatua VAMKissa

Applications open for English-language degree programs – 170 study places offered at VAMK 8.1.2025 07:15:00 EET | Press release

The first joint application round of spring will take place from January 8 to January 22, 2025. Vaasa University of Applied Sciences offers 170 study places across five English-language degree programs in the fields of technology and business. Both bachelor and master level degree programs, with studies set to begin in August, are available.