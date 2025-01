JHL ja Hali: Hoivan mitoituksen alentamisesta kärsivät asiakkaat ja henkilöstö

The Government’s cutbacks hit employees of health and social care companies: Attendo’s large staff reductions are a prelude to a rundown of services 9.12.2024 13:04:08 EET | Press release

Attendo announced at the end of change negotiations today, 9 December, that it will terminate the contracts of 150 employees. The company is axing jobs because the Government of Finland is ruthlessly cutting funding of social welfare and health care services.