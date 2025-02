Huippuluokan äänentoiston ovet avautuvat.

Helsinki, 10.2.2025 – Sennheiser-brändi julkistaa tänään uudet HD 505 -kuulokkeet, jotka on suunniteltu äänentoistoon intohimoisesti suhtautuville, entistä suorituskykyisempiä laitteita kaipaaville käyttäjille. HD 505 -kuulokkeissa yhdistyvät analyyttinen viritys, tarkat yksityiskohdat ja kestävä käyttömukavuus, ja ne mahdollistavat Sennheiserille tunnusomaisen kuunteluelämyksen kaikenlaisissa äänentoisto- ja videopelitilanteissa.

Lisää alla englanniksi.



“The HD 505 is for anyone ready to experience the audio awakening a great set of Sennheiser headphones is known for,” said Klaus Hanselmann, Sennheiser Audiophile Product Manager. “There is something truly special in here that puts serious listening within arm’s reach of the emerging audiophile or gamer.”



Your Introduction to True Sound

At the heart of the Sennheiser HD 505 is a custom 120-ohm transducer situated in an open earcup, produced at their cutting-edge audiophile factory in Tullamore, Ireland. With a frequency response stretching from 12 to 38,500 Hz and total harmonic distortion measurement of less than 0.2%, listeners can ensure that their music is reproduced with surprisingly rich detail and integrity. This combination delivers a politely balanced sound signature, with the punchy bass, effortless mids, and non-fatiguing treble the audiophile brand is lauded for. The angled transducers replicate the triangular positioning of a set of nearfield loudspeakers, resulting in an expansive soundstage that enables listeners to sit in the front row of their favorite music, movies, and games.

Pictured: The HD 505 offers a compelling way to get into audiophile listening

Timeless Design, Built to Last

The HD 505 is built upon the trusted HD 500 series chassis, celebrated for its long-term comfort and lightweight fit. From the synthetic leather headband to the metal mesh earcup covers, every component is designed to last while exuding an understated sophistication. At just 237 grams, the HD 505 offers a level of comfort that makes extended listening a pleasure. It comes with a detachable 1.8m (6 foot) cable , with a 3.5mm (1/8-inch) plug and 6.3mm adapter for connection to the widest range of audio sources like amplifiers, sound cards, audio interfaces, and A/V receivers. Like virtually all 500 series headphones, a wide range of cables and earpads—ranging in length, application, and plug type—can be swapped by the user without tools. This modular design lets the HD 505 adapt to the wearer’s evolving setup over time such as incorporating a balanced audio source or adding an in-line microphone.

Availability

The HD 505 will be available starting today from Amazon.com with an MSRP of 279,90€ / $249.95.

