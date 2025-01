SDP:n Lauri Lyly: ”Toivotaan toivotaan” – linja ja käänteen odottaminen ei riitä

Kimmo Kiljunen and Eva Biaudet: 2025 Presidential Election in Belarus – Nothing but a Charade! 24.1.2025 10:16:25 EET | Press release

In Belarus, elections will again be held in undemocratic conditions and Alyaksandr Lukashenka will claim victory in the presidential election for the seventh time on 26 January 2025. The elections are merely a charade, as the Lukashenka regime has for years restricted citizens' fundamental rights, suppressed opposition and crushed independent media, say Kimmo Kiljunen (Social Democrats) and Eva Biaudet (Swedish People’s Party), the Chair and Vice-Chair respectively of the “For a Democratic Belarus” Group.