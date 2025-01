Sponda aikaisti ilmastotavoitettaan viidellä vuodella ja saavutti sen – nyt yhtiön kaikki kiinteistöt ovat energiankulutukseltaan nollapäästöisiä

Sponda lays foundation stone for its new Signe development at the Mannerheimintie 14 site 30.10.2024 11:34:22 EET | Press release

Signe, an office building under construction in the heart of Helsinki at Mannerheimintie 14 is one of the largest and most visible real estate development projects in the city centre. The project, developed by Sponda, one of Finland’s leading real estate asset management companies, is proceeding on schedule, with the foundation stone of the building laid on Wednesday 30 October 2024, during an event attended by Mayor of Helsinki, Juhana Vartiainen.