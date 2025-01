Erilainen dokumenttielokuva Matti Nykänen tarjoaa täysin uutta tietoa hyppääjälegendasta Ylen kanavilla 23.2.

One Morning Left will not continue in the contest for New Music UMK 22.1.2025 17:45:06 EET | Press release

Helsinki, Finland, January 22, 2025 - - The group of contestants in Yle’s Contest for New Music UMK is shrinking by one: the band One Morning Left will no longer continue in the competition. Yle has excluded the band from the competition due to a contract violation. Yle and One Morning Left have discussed the matter and agree on the basis for the decision.