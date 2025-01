HUSin synnytyssairaalat edistävät perhe- ja vauvamyönteisyyttä – tavoitteena sertifikaatit vuoden 2027 aikana

Some units from the Surgical Hospital are moving to Meilahti: Emergency Clinic for Ear, Nose, and Throat Diseases will become a part of Meilahti Emergency Department 28.1.2025 08:00:00 EET | Press release

The ear, nose, and throat diseases emergency clinic, urgent care during office hours, ward, and tumor outpatient clinic are moving from the Surgical Hospital to the Meilahti hospital campus. The units begin operating in the new location on February 4, 2025.