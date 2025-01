Akateemikko Arto Salomaa on kuollut

Research Council of Finland decides on profiling funding for Finnish universities 10.1.2025 10:06:38 EET | Press release

The Research Council of Finland (RCF) has taken decisions on the latest round of PROFI funding, a funding scheme aimed at bolstering the research profiles of Finnish universities. The decisions were made in two stages: 18 December 2024 and 9 January 2025. In total, universities applied for almost 200 million euros in PROFI funding for more than 30 ‘profiling areas’.