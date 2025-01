Mielenterveyspoissaolojen vähentäminen vaatii lisää yhteistyötä ja ennakkoluulojen voittamista

Study confirms the benefits of commuting by bicycle in particular in reducing sickness absences 22.1.2025 06:00:00 EET | Press release

An active commute that involves exercise can reduce the number of sick days and lower the risk of long sickness absences. Commuting by bicycle in particular is associated with a lower risk of sickness absence. The message to employers is clear: it pays off to promote forms of commuting that involve exercise.