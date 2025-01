Scanfi investoi 4,3 miljoonaa euroa SRX:n Malesian tehtaaseen korkean asiakaskysynnän vuoksi

Scanfil and HERMA to partner in the manufacturing of HERMA 500 26.9.2024 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Scanfil and HERMA have started cooperation in the assembly of HERMA 500 PCBAs. HERMA 500 is a versatile and fast labeling machine. Scanfil's Pärnu factory is responsible for the manufacture and delivery of PCBAs. The cooperation can also be extended to other products and services.