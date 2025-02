Analía Capponi-Savolainen paljastaa lasten laulamisen syviä merkityksiä

Kaarlo Hildén to continue as the rector of Uniarts Helsinki 11.12.2024 10:46:00 EET | Press release

The Uniarts Helsinki Board selected Master of Music Kaarlo Hildén as the rector of Uniarts Helsinki for a second five-year term from 1 December 2025 to 30 November 2029. Hildén began as the rector of Uniarts Helsinki on 1 December 2020.