Kruunuvuorensillan pyloni on valmistunut

Renovation of the eastern part of Sibelius Park to begin in spring 27.1.2025

The extensive renovation of Sibelius Park in Töölö area will continue on the eastern side of Mechelininkatu in spring 2025. The works will improve access routes and replace benches and lighting. The renovation begins with the felling of trees in poor condition in January and February.