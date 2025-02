Logian vuokraa Chiller Oy:lle uudet pääkonttori- ja tuotantotilat Tuusulassa pitkäaikaisella sopimuksella

Logian acquires a 25,000 sqm temperature-controlled property in Aviapolis 12.7.2024 08:45:19 EEST | Tiedote

Logian has acquired a prime logistics and warehouse property next to the Helsinki-Vantaa airport. The building comprises approx. 25,000 sqm and is fully let with a long lease agreement to Wihuri Oy, which is a global Finland-based group specialised in industry and trade. These highly sought-after temperature-controlled premises fulfill modern occupier requirements.