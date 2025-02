Tekniikan alan uusi johtaja Grönvall: tutkimustoimintaa integroitava enemmän opetukseen

The application fee improved the quality of international applicants at VAMK 22.1.2025 16:03:02 EET | Press release

The stricter application process and application fee in Finland's first national joint application round for spring 2025 slightly reduced the number of applicants. However, the changes positively impacted the diversity and quality of those applying to the English-language degree programs at VAMK. On average, there were 9.4 applicants per available study place in VAMK's programs.