Kempower sähköistää koulubussit Eastern Townships School Boardille Quebecissä, Kanadassa

Kempower hosted an exclusive EV test drive day for its employees in collaboration with K-Auto, over 100 test drives in a day 31.1.2025 11:30:00 EET | Press release

Kempower employees had the opportunity to experience the latest EV models during a special EV test drive day organized at the company’s headquarters in Lahti in collaboration with a Finnish car dealership K-Auto. Over 100 test drives were conducted during the day. Kempower's car fleet is 100% electric and consists of 175 electric cars, with an annual mileage of approximately 3.5 million kilometers. The test drive event held this week provided kempowerians with the opportunity to gain experience with the latest electric car models.