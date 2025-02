Buster laajentaa keskipulpettiveneiden valikoimaa

Buster S gets double consoles – fourth version of the highly popular small aluminium boat model 24.11.2022 11:00:09 EET | Press release

The Buster S, a big favourite among small aluminium boats, gets a fourth model version for the 2023 boating season. The new Buster S2 is a multipurpose aluminium boat designed for four people and equipped with double consoles and a solid door in the middle.