Helsinki madaltaa kynnystä kivijalkatilojen vuokraukseen

Asema-aukio Square taxi tender complete: two operators to operate taxis at the square 3.2.2025 10:41:54 EET | Press release

Changes are being rolled out for the taxi rank at Asema-aukio Square. Taxi traffic at the Central Railway Station’s west entrance will be operated by the two winners of the competitive tender, Taksi Helsinki Oy and Mankkaan Taksi Oy (Fixutaksi). The competitive tender significantly weighted operational quality. The City aims to have the new arrangements in place this summer.