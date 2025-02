Venemessujen uutuus on luonnonkuituja ja kierrätysmateriaaleja hyödyntävä Yamarin Cross -konseptivene

The innovative Cross 55 BR sets the direction for the future Cross boats 13.8.2024 16:55:01 EEST | Press release

The new Cross 55 BR introduces innovative solutions that pave the way for the future of the Cross boat range, known for its excellent driving characteristics. The latest aluminum-hulled Cross is a bowrider-type boat, measuring 5.54 meters, and it belongs to the most popular size category of open outboard boats.