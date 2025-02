Taaleri SolarWind III -rahasto sijoittaa 129 megawatin aurinkoenergiahankkeeseen Suomessa

Taaleri SolarWind III Fund invests in a 154 MW wind farm in Serbia 23.9.2024 18:53:00 EEST | Press release

TAALERI ENERGIA PRESS RELEASE 23 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 18:53 (EEST) Taaleri SolarWind III Fund invests in a 154 MW wind farm in Serbia The Čibuk 2 wind farm in Serbia, located approximately 50 kilometres east of Belgrade, was part of the development seed portfolio that was transferred to the Taaleri SolarWind III Fund (the “Fund”) at its first close. The Fund and Masdar, the United Arab Emirates’ clean energy leader, are joint owners of the project. The project has reached Ready-to-Build status, with construction work having started in Q3 2024. The wind farm is expected to reach full operational status in Q1 2026. The Čibuk 2 wind farm will consist of 22 Nordex 7.0 MW turbines and will share the same grid connection point as the operating Čibuk 1 wind farm, a Taaleri SolarWind I Fund investment. The wind farm’s annual electricity production will be approximately 330 GWh. It will produce enough green electricity to supply around 62,000 households and will enable approximately 311,200 tonnes