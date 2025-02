Ennätykset uusiksi! UMK25-lähetys tavoitti lähes 2,3 miljoonaa suomalaista, ääniä annettiin miltei 350 000 kappaletta

Erika Vikman wins Finland’s Contest for New Music UMK 2025! 8.2.2025 22:55:15 EET | Press release

The winner of Finland’s Contest for New Music UMK this year is Erika Vikman with her song ICH KOMME. The UMK25 winner was chosen by the votes of the Finnish people (75%) and points from the international jury (25%). Erika Vikman scored 430 points, and was chosen to represent Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel in May 2025.