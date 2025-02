Digitaitoja nuorille uudella tavalla – DNA ja Plan tarjoavat kouluihin maksuttomat Digitaitojen pelikortit

100 Summer Employees, No CVs or Cover Letters 28.1.2025 08:30:00 EET | Press release

DNA is once again recruiting around 100 one-of-a-kind summer colleagues for various positions across Finland without requiring CVs for next summer. In line with our humane and unique employer promise, everyone gets to shine as themselves, and summer colleagues are trusted just like permanent employees – summer employees are offered the same employment benefits and rights as permanent staff.